UK Gov’t Gearing Up to Launch Seventh CfD Allocation Round

Planning & Permitting
July 10, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK government has opened a window for registrations for the Allocation Round 7 (AR7) of the country’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, ahead of the call for applications which is expected to be launched next month.

The registration period is currently scheduled to close on 27 August, according to the AR7 Indicative timeline, but the date is subject to final confirmation from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). 

The UK government published the indicative timeline for the upcoming CfD round in May this year, and said it expected to open the auction in August.

In AR7, the timeline for offshore wind projects is separate from that for other technologies.

The planned AR7 timeline for offshore wind, including both fixed-bottom and floating wind, sets the auction opening date between 7 to 27 August 2025, with results expected between the second half of December 2025 and the second half of February 2026, depending on non-qualifying applicants requesting a Tier 1 review and/or Tier 2 appeal.

After the completion of the AR7 qualification, bidding and allocation processes, the government expects to sign CfD contracts with the selected offshore wind developers between January and the end of March 2026.

