Aircraft Detection Lighting System Now Active on All Installed Vineyard Wind Turbines

August 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The developers of the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the US have completed the integration of all installed GE Haliade-X 13 MW turbines into its Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS).

The system activates the FAA-required lighting only when planes are within a specified distance of wind turbines.

Vineyard Wind is the first offshore wind project to voluntarily commit to installing ADLS, procuring the system from a number of qualified contractors, including GE Vernova and Semco, said the owner.

With the system activated, lights on the turbine towers will flash if an aircraft enters the project radar radius and will cease flashing once the aircraft exits the area. Blinking lights indicate that an aircraft is travelling within the radius of the project, as required by federal aviation safety regulations.

Recently, the Town and County of Nantucket in Massachusetts and GE Vernova reached a settlement agreement worth USD 10.5 million, which the wind turbine OEM will pay to compensate the Town and local businesses for losses resulting from the failure of a turbine blade on the Vineyard Wind 1 project in the summer of 2024.

Under the settlement agreement, Nantucket will establish a Community Claims Fund to provide compensation for economic harm that resulted from the blade incident last year.

