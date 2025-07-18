Back to overview

China’s Dongfang Unveils 17 MW Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype

July 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A new prototype of a floating offshore wind turbine, with a capacity of 17 MW, has been launched from the production facility in Fujian, China.

Source: Dongfang Electric Corporation

Jointly developed by Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) and China Huaneng, a state-owned power company, the 17 MW nacelle rolled out of DEC’s factory in Fuqing last week.

The prototype is expected to produce approximately 68 million kWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to supply around 40,000 households.

The turbine features a rotor diameter of 262 metres and has a swept area of approximately 53,000 square metres.

According to RenewableUK, more than half of the world’s operational offshore wind capacity is in China, which has 41 GW connected to its grid.

At the beginning of this year, Chinese state-owned CRRC installed what they claim to be the world’s largest floating offshore wind turbine in the Shandong Province.

The 20 MW prototype has a diameter of 260 metres and a hub height of 151 metres.

