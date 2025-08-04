Haizea Hornsea 3 monopile
Haizea Rolls Out First Monopile for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Supply Chain
August 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Spain’s Haizea Wind Group has rolled out the first monopile for Ørsted’s 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

Haizea Hornsea 3 monopile
Source: Haizea Wind Group via LinkedIn

The monopile will now undergo its surface treatment before being shipped to the offshore wind farm project, located approximately 120 kilometres off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

In September 2022, Haizea Wind Group signed a contract for the supply of the XXL monopiles that will be delivered in the port of Bilbao.

The monopiles will be installed at the project’s site by Cadeler under a contract signed with Ørsted in April 2023.

Recently, Acteon, through its marine foundations business line, MENCK, secured a contract to supply pile-driving equipment and operational services for the monopile installation of Hornsea 3.

The UK-headquartered company will supply its MENCK MHU4400S hydraulic hammer, along with a pile sleeve and an anvil, designed for monopiles of up to eleven metres in diameter.

The monopiles will be stored at Steel River Quay on the Teesworks site before they are loaded onto offshore wind installation vessels.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind project will comprise around 200 Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW wind turbines and is expected to be operational in 2027.

Ørsted says that with the installed capacity of 2.9 GW, Hornsea 3 is the largest single offshore wind farm in the world, as it was developed and will be built as a single project rather than a phased development.

