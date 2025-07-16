Back to overview

Ørsted Selects Construction Base for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Supply Chain
July 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ørsted has selected Steel River Quay on the Teesworks site on the south bank of the River Tees in the northeast of England as the construction base for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

Source: Orsted

Ørsted signed a lease agreement for up to 300,000 square metres at Steel River Quay, which will be used to collect and store components such as monopile foundations and secondary steel before they are loaded onto offshore wind installation vessels.

Each monopile foundation can weigh more than 3,000 tonnes. Steel River Quay began full operations in the third quarter of 2024.

“To welcome Orsted’s Hornsea 3 project as our first large-scale offshore wind base is a huge vote of confidence in the infrastructure, location and capability we’ve built here. This partnership will not only deliver clean energy infrastructure for the UK but also drive jobs, investment and opportunity for our region,” said Ally Cameron, Steel River Quay’s managing director.

“The port is the first in the UK to be specifically designed for the offshore wind industry, and we’re proud to be its first large-scale users. Offshore wind is not only generating clean, plentiful energy – it’s bringing economic benefits to communities all around the UK,” stated Jason Ledden, senior project director for Hornsea 3.

Steel River Quay was designed specifically to support the offshore wind industry and is located close to the Hornsea 3 wind farm.

It is also home to two of the project’s contract partners, Severfield, which will supply secondary steel structures, and SeAH, a supplier of monopiles.

Cadeler will supply vessels from the quay, with Mammoet handling heavy lifting operations.

The Hornsea Three offshore wind farm, located approximately 160 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, will comprise around 200 Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW wind turbines and is expected to be operational in 2027.

Ørsted says that with the installed capacity of 2.9 GW, Hornsea Three is the largest single offshore wind farm in the world, as it was developed and will be built as a single project rather than a phased development.

