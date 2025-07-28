Back to overview

UK Port Set for Expansion with New Deep-Water Terminal

July 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Port of Great Yarmouth in the UK is set to undergo a major expansion, with plans announced to develop a new deep-water terminal at the port.

The port operator is moving forward with plans to develop the southern terminal of its outer harbour in response to growing demand from developers and construction contractors involved in major onshore and offshore infrastructure projects.

The planned expansion will include an additional 350 metres of quay, a roll on/roll off (RoRo) ramp, a heavy lift pad, and approximately ten hectares of strengthened outdoor storage space.

“The Port of Great Yarmouth has been supporting major offshore and inland and offshore energy projects for over six decades, and we are seeing that demand continue to grow, with real momentum now building behind some major projects,” said Richard Goffin, Port Director.

“Our team’s expertise is second to none, and the port is ideally located to support the construction of vital infrastructure projects and is less restricted than its east coast competitors who are impacted by items such as locks, shallow approach channels and road transport bottlenecks.”

The Port of Great Yarmouth’s existing terminals service a variety of construction customers, including major infrastructure projects such as Sizewell C and offshore energy projects based in the southern North Sea.

At the end of last year, ScottishPower Renewables selected the port as the staging ground for pre-assembly works for its 960 MW East Anglia Two offshore wind project.

Under the agreement, the components of the Siemens Gamesa turbines will be assembled at the port before installation in the southern North Sea.

