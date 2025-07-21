Van Oord Orders Two Methanol-Capable Subsea Rock Installation Vessels from China
Vessels
July 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Van Oord has placed an order with a Chinese shipyard for two next-generation subsea rock installation vessels that will be capable of operating on methanol.

Source: Van Oord

The DP2 vessels, to be constructed by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China, will be equipped with a loading capacity of 35,000 tonnes and capable of handling large rock sizes.

They will be of a sustainable design, including multi-fuel engines for biofuel and methanol, a DC-grid with large battery storage capacity, and an energy-efficient hull design and rock handling system, Van Oord said.

The first vessel is expected to enter the market in 2028, with the second to follow within one year. 

Van Oord currently operates three subsea rock installation vessels, named Stornes, Nordnes and Bravenes.

“Van Oord is at the forefront of the energy transition. Through innovative technologies and long-term investments, we actively contribute to greater energy security and energy independence for countries,” said Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord.

“Particularly in times when securing critical underwater infrastructure is a priority, this investment is important. These new vessels embody our commitment to innovation, safety, sustainability and efficiency, while supporting the growing demands of our clients and our own net-zero ambitions.”

The Dutch company also introduced a new trencher to its subsea cable burial fleet earlier this year.

