South Korea offshore wind cluster
South Korea Unveils Plans for Massive 3.2 GW Offshore Wind Project

Planning & Permitting
May 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

On 22 April, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced that a massive 3.2 GW offshore wind cluster will be developed in Sinan-gun, South Jeolla Province.

The South Korean ministry designated the proposed cluster as an integrated complex after a meeting of the New and Renewable Energy Expert Committee.

The offshore wind complex is planned to be built in waters off Sinan, approximately 300 kilometres southwest of Seoul in South Jeolla Province, by 2033.

The complex is expected to consist of ten offshore wind farms with a combined production capacity of 3.2 GW. The ministry said that the production capacity of the complex will be greater than that of two nuclear power plants.

The project will include representatives from affected areas in public-private councils, establish a power system council, and hold resident briefings to ensure community support for the project and the necessary transmission infrastructure.

Back in 2018, the government set a 2030 offshore wind target of 12 GW in its Renewable Energy 3020 Implementation Plan, which was reaffirmed by the now-former South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in in 2020. Since 2022, it has been reported that South Korea has a target of reaching 14.3 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

At the end of last year, MOTIE awarded a total of 1,886 MW in capacity across four fixed-bottom offshore wind projects and one floating wind farm.

