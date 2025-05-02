Back to overview

Yooshin Wins Onshore Transmission Contract for KF Wind’s Floating Project

Business & Finance
May 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Korea Floating Wind (KF Wind) has signed a contract with the South Korean company, Yooshin, for the engineering of the onshore power transmission line for its floating offshore wind project.

Under the contract, Yooshin will carry out the basic and detail design for the onshore power transmission line.

This includes preparing permit documentation and providing technical support for regulatory approvals, conducting geological and topographic site surveys, and executing both basic and detail design activities.

“This basic and detail design contract marks a significant milestone in delivering clean energy through KF Wind’s offshore wind farm. By collaborating with Yooshin, a firm with extensive experience and an optimized engineering solution, we will efficiently advance the onshore power transmission line installation while ensuring the successful development of core infrastructure for sustainable energy transition,” said Austin Park, KF Wind’s project director.

KF Wind, owned by Ocean Winds, Mainstream Renewable Power, and Kumyang Electric Co., is developing three wind farms with a total capacity of 1,320 MW (net capacity of 1.2 GW). The site is located about 80 kilometres from the coast of Ulsan, at water depths ranging from 175 metres to 275 metres.

In October 2024, KF Wind secured a transmission service agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

