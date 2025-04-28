Back to overview

JBO Secures Work on Luxcara’s German Offshore Wind Farms

April 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Luxcara has awarded foundation design contracts to German engineering company Jörss-Blunck-Ordemann (JBO) for its Waterkant and Waterekke offshore wind farms in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

For Waterkant, JBO will be the foundation designer for Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and detailed design.

As for the Waterekke project, JBO has been selected by Luxcara to provide geotechnical expertise and foundation design services for the FEED and detailed design phases.

Luxcara recently awarded a contract to Geoquip Marine to carry out the main geotechnical investigation for its Waterekke offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The company won the right to build the 1.5 GW project in the 2024 offshore wind auction. The N-9.3 site is located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of the German island of Helgoland.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 400,000 households in Germany.

