Japan’s First Barge-Type Floating Wind Turbine Enters Commercial Operation

Floating Wind
April 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The consortium behind the Hibiki floating wind turbine in Japan has announced that the 3 MW two-bladed project entered commercial operation.

The Hibiki barge-type floating system, the first of its kind in Japan, features the Aerodyn SCD 3 MW two-bladed turbine installed on Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundation.

Located 15 kilometres off the Kitakyushu coast, the turbine was commissioned in May 2019.

The project was part of a New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) demonstration project run by Glocal.

After the completion of the demonstration study at the end of March 2024, Glocal took over the entire project from NEDO and established Hibiki Floating Wind Power (HFWP) as the management and operating company of the wind farm.

The electricity generated by the 3 MW wind turbine will be supplied to Kyushu Electric Power Company.

Glocal will be responsible for operation and maintenance (O&M), while SMFL Mirai Partners will be in charge of handling the asset management.

Investors in the project’s special-purpose company also include Renewable Japan, KEMCO, Gojin Group, and Chugoku Electric Power.

Hibiki is the first steel barge-type floating wind turbine in Japan and the second to be commercialised in the country.

