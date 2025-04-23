A photo of the WindFloat Atlantic floating wind farm n Portugal
Portugal Lays Groundwork for First Offshore Wind Auction

April 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Portuguese government has outlined the framework for the country’s first auction of commercial-scale offshore wind farms, which is expected to take place later this year.

Published on 21 April in the Diário da República, the order sets out a centralised sequential model for allocating offshore wind development areas, in alignment with the National Energy and Climate Plan (PNEC) 2030 targets.

Within a 60-day period, the government will formalise the process for the development of offshore wind farms and identify maritime areas to be tendered, taking as a reference the areas identified in the recently published Offshore Renewable Energy Allocation Plan (PAER).

It will also define the legal framework with any necessary adjustments, establish a pre-qualification phase with proposed criteria, and assess additional requirements such as socioeconomic studies, tariff design, and legal advisory services.

Within 180 days of the order’s publication, the government is expected to launch the country’s first competitive procedure.

Portugal aims to install 2 GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Viana do Castelo, Leixões, Figueira da Foz, Ericeira-Cascais, and Sines were identified as possible areas for the development of renewable energy.

