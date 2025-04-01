Wind With Purpose Australia
Back to overview

New Partners Come Onboard for 2 GW Catalpa Offshore Wind Project in Western Australia

Business & Finance
April 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Perth-based Wind With Purpose (WWP) has signed a partnership agreement with Barrington Energy and Gnaala Karla Booja Aboriginal Corporation (GKB) to co-develop the 2 GW Catalpa offshore wind farm in Australia.

Wind With Purpose Australia
Source: Wind With Purpose via LinkedIn

The agreement grants GKB an equity shareholding in the project, deepening WWP’s commitment to driving meaningful economic and social benefits for the Gnaala Karla Booja Aboriginal Corporation community, said the company.

“The partnership with GKB is a demonstration of our commitment to delivering economic and social benefits to Indigenous communities and other Western Australians,” said David Thomas, WWP Chairman.

The Catalpa offshore wind farm would be built 40 kilometres off the Western Australian coast.

The developer plans to deliver the offshore wind project as the third stage of its Kwinana Wind Zone development, the first two stages being a 50 MW and a 200 MW onshore wind farm.

In 2024, the Australian government declared an area off the Bunbury region for offshore wind development after it was reduced in size and pushed further off the coast.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles