Marubeni Acquires Stake in Windward Offshore

Business & Finance
March 26, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Marubeni Corporation, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in Windward Offshore, the Germany-based provider of offshore wind service vessels.

Photo source: Windward Offshore

Windward Offshore, established by Diana Shipping, Serafin and SeraVerse, RIVE Private Investment, Blue Star Group, and SeaRenergy in 2023, has four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction at Vard shipyards, with the first one set to be delivered in September of this year.

The German shipowner secured a senior loan facility of EUR 182 million for the post-delivery financing of the four CSOVs at the end of 2024.

On 25 March, the company said the accession of Marubeni Corporation as a 25.1 per cent shareholder was finalised with Windward Offshore raising new equity to fund future growth.

“We believe that Marubeni is a perfect complement to our existing group of shareholders, and we appreciate the diverse opportunities they bring to Windward. With a shared vision, we are looking forward to jointly develop the company going forward and leverage the expertise of each partner. Marubeni’s expertise, network and financial strength will be invaluable as we continue to develop our portfolio and expand our footprint in the offshore wind industry”, said Bastian Hagebeuker, Managing Director of Windward Offshore.

Yasutomo Miyake, General Manager, Ship Project Dept. of Marubeni Corporation, said: “We are confident that Marubeni’s global network will play an important role in the company’s growth and that our engagement will contribute to the development of a more sustainable society.”

The four CSOVs Windward ordered at Vard are all expected to be delivered over the coming two years. After the first vessel, Windward Athens, is delivered in the second half of 2025, the remaining three vessels will follow in the course of 2026.

