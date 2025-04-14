Back to overview

Valorem, Sunly Join Deep Wind Offshore on 1+ GW Project in Estonia

April 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Sunly and Valorem Group have signed an agreement with Deep Wind Offshore which will see the three partners jointly developing the Tuul Energy offshore wind project in Estonia.

The project is a large-scale offshore wind farm planned to be built west of Saaremaa Island, Estonia, where Deep Wind Offshore secured two sites, Saare 2.1 and Saare 2.2, last year.

Tuul Energy combines the two sites into a single project covering approximately 252 square kilometres and a planned capacity of more than 1 GW.

“Securing exclusivity for a major offshore wind area in Estonia was a big win for Deep Wind Offshore. Bringing along VALOREM Group and Sunly proves the willingness to commit to strong projects. In addition, the collaboration shows the increased interest for offshore wind in the region and that Estonia has created an attractive market. Now, we look forward to merging our efforts”, said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.

In a press release announcing the development partnership on 9 April, the partners said the collaboration on the 1+ GW project combines international offshore and wind power expertise with local competence and experience.

Estonian renewable energy developer Sunly is currently competing for the Saare 7 offshore wind site in Estonia.

French service provider Valorem has been involved in several offshore and floating wind projects, most of them in France.

Valorem has provided engineering, commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the offshore wind industry and has also been active in project development.

