Sany Gets First Turbine Order for 200 MW Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

March 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Sany has received an order to supply its turbines to Guangdong Energy Group’s 200 MW Jieyang Shibeishan offshore wind farm in China.

This is Sany’s first offshore wind turbine order. The company will deploy 14 offshore units of 13.6 MW and one 10 MW unit.

“This milestone project represents SANY’s first batch-commercialization order for offshore wind turbines in the large-megawatt era, marking the company’s official entry into a new phase where our offshore and onshore wind power businesses develop in parallel,” said the company in a recent social media post.

In April 2023, Sany unveiled its 9 MW offshore wind turbine, signaling the company’s official entry into the offshore wind industry. The unit is intended for low and medium wind speeds, with yearly average wind speeds of approximately 7.5 m/s.

A year later, the company announced a test rig for turbines of up to 35 MW in capacity. The test bench can simultaneously perform functional tests, failure limit verification, and design model validation on the entire turbine and key components such as generators, gearboxes, and main shafts.

