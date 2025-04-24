Gwynt y Môr N-Sea cable repair
N-Sea Lands Another Cable Repair Contract for 576 MW Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm

April 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Dutch company, N-Sea Group, has been awarded a contract to repair one of the four export cables that connect the 576 MW Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm in the UK to the National Grid.

N-Sea will be responsible for replacing a five-kilometre section of 132 kV export cable from the onshore transition joint bay (TJB) towards the offshore platform.

This scope includes the pull ashore of the new cable through a horizontal directional drill (HDD) duct under a railway, dredging of the shore approach, jointing and testing of the new cable, and burial. 

The company’s in-house survey, UXO, and data centre divisions will be engaged to engineer and deliver a new route for the new cable, including as-built data upon completion.

Scheduled to commence this summer, the work will be carried out using N-Sea’s dedicated cable repair vessel, CURO, which was selected for its ability to handle the specific challenges at the site. The area is known for its high tidal range and shallow waters near the landfall, according to the company.

“Our investment in dedicated assets like the CURO enables us to respond quickly and effectively to both planned and reactive repair needs. We are proud to bring this capability to our clients and maintain the high standards they expect from us. This is the 3rd repair for this client, and we appreciate the trust in N-Sea,” said Patrick Bastiaanse, commercial manager of subsea cables.

Gwynt y Môr is a 576 MW offshore wind farm located in the Irish Sea off the coast of North Wales, 13 kilometres at the nearest point to shore.

The project has 160 turbines of 3.6 MW and has been in operation since 2013. GYM OFTO owns the transmission assets that connect Gwynt y Môr to the National Grid.

