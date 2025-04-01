Back to overview

Five UK Co-Operatives to Buy Electricity from RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm

April 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with five UK co-operatives for the electricity generated at the 630 MW London Array offshore wind farm in the UK.

RWE signed the CPPA with Lincolnshire Co-op, Scotmid Co-op, East of England Co-op, Southern Co-op, and Central Co-op to supply electricity from renewable energy sources to over 400 locations across the UK.

Starting today (1 April), the long-term contract will provide up to 53 GWh of green electricity per year, enough to power over 400 retail stores, funeral homes, travel agents, and more, according to RWE.

Sourced from the London Array offshore wind farm in the outer Thames Estuary, the agreement will see significant savings for the five co-operatives throughout the lifetime of the CPPA, the company said.

The deal was made possible through a collaboration with Inspired PLC, who negotiated the CPPA, and Shoosmiths LLP, who led the legal negotiations.

The London Array project is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners: RWE (30 per cent), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind PLC, and Masdar Energy UK Limited.

Recently, RWE signed another power purchase agreement with Telehouse International Corporation Europe to supply renewable energy to Telehouse’s London Docklands campus.

London Array, located over 20 kilometres off the Kent coast, comprises 175 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW wind turbines.

The 630 MW offshore wind farm, which has been in operation since 2013, is capable of generating enough clean electricity to power around half a million British households.

