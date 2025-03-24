Back to overview

Glamox to Light Thor Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations

Business & Finance
March 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ProCon Wind Energy has awarded Glamox a contract to light Thor, Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, with its LED marine lighting.

The contract will see Glamox install lights on 72 wind turbine foundations for the project being constructed by RWE.

The external and internal lights use Glamox’s second-generation family of MIR linear luminaires. These will be procured, supplied, and installed by ProCon Wind Energy at yards in Poland and Greece.

Since the lighting is installed at external access points, it must withstand the harshest marine conditions, including seawater exposure, waves, lightning strikes, and vibrations from strong winds, said Glamox.

The turbine foundations, which reach up to 100 metres in height, will each weigh approximately 1,500 tonnes.

Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines will be installed on these foundations.

“For our customers and their offshore wind farms, lighting is key for safe and efficient working conditions. Lighting that works on every service mission is needed and paramount. It has to be long-lasting and withstand vibrations from the wind turbine and the extreme offshore environment – coping with rain, wind, corrosive seawater, and sub-zero temperatures. Glamox provides this,” said Thomas Dybro, Head of Project Development & Sales at ProCon Wind Energy.

The 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm is located approximately 22 kilometres from Thorsminde off the west coast of Jutland.

The turbines will be installed using a jack-up vessel from Fred. Olsen Windcarrier. Of the 72 turbines, 40 will feature recyclable rotor blades.

Recently, RWE awarded Global Wind Service (GWS) a contract for the installation of secondary structures at the project. Installation of these structures is planned to be carried out in 2025.

With a planned capacity of more than 1,000 MW, Thor is Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date.

