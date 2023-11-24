TMA Logistics: Your Trusted Partner in Offshore Wind Handling

November 24, 2023, posted by Admir Cavalic

The offshore wind industry has been rapidly evolving, introducing in a new era of clean and sustainable energy. One company that has been at the forefront of this revolution is TMA Logistics. With a remarkable track record dating back to 2015.

TMA Logistics has established itself as a reliable hub for offshore wind logistics, offering a range of services that includes storage, handling, and mobilization. In this article, we’ll dive into what makes TMA Logistics the go-to choice for offshore wind projects and how they have shaped the industry with their expertise.

Experience: A Foundation of Excellence

One of TMA Logistics’ key strengths lies in their extensive experience in the offshore wind industry. They have been actively involved in offshore wind logistics since the beginning of this sector. This experience has equipped them with a deep understanding of the in and outs of the industry, ensuring that every project is in safe hands.

Tailor-Made Solutions for Unique Needs. Your Success, Our Priority

The offshore wind industry is known for its diverse and ever-evolving projects. TMA Logistics recognizes that no two projects are alike, and that’s where their flexibility sets them apart. They understand the importance of tailoring their solutions to meet the unique requirements of each project. This adaptability ensures that every client’s needs are met efficiently and effectively. Whether it’s storage, handling, or mobilization, TMA Logistics offers solutions that perfectly align with the project’s demands. At TMA Logistics, they firmly believe that their success is intertwined with their clients’ success. Therefore, a service-minded approach is at the heart of everything they do. Their dedicated team goes the extra mile to deliver exceptional service, making every step of the journey with TMA Logistics smooth and hassle-free. They understand the importance of providing peace of mind to their clients, knowing that their projects are handled with utmost care and efficiency.

Customer Testimonial: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa, one of TMA Logistics customers, commends the company’s service, with Steef Grundtvig Strijbos, Construction Project Manager, stating, “As always, TMA has provided a fantastic service to the project. Your flexibility has helped us tremendously on many occasions, and I can honestly say that you are by far the best port operator I have ever worked with.”

Pioneering Excellence in Offshore WindLogistics Since 2015

What are the Challenges?

Willem Mantel, Terminal Director at TMA Logistics, shares his perspective on the challenges of finding qualified personnel in the industry, saying, “The offshore wind industry’s rapid growth presents exciting opportunities, but it also comes with challenges, particularly in finding skilled and dedicated personnel. At TMA Logistics, we are committed to investing in training and development to meet this challenge head-on, ensuring a skilled and capable workforce to continue driving the industry forward.”

And the Opportunities?

TMA Logistics sees a bright and promising future in the offshore wind industry. With our multi-purpose terminals, renowned for flexibility, vast space, and handling capabilities, we are well prepared to seize the opportunities that come our way. As the world pivots towards cleaner energy solutions, offshore wind will play a crucial role, and TMA Logistics is well-prepared to be a significant player in shaping the industry’s future.

Join hands with TMA Logistics and be a part of the offshore wind revolution!

