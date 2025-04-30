Back to overview

Equinor Says US Order on Empire Wind Project Is ‘Unlawful’

Business & Finance
April 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Anders Opedal, CEO and President of Equinor, said on 29 April that the order from the US government to stop construction activities of the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm is “unlawful”.

“We have invested in Empire Wind after obtaining all necessary approvals, and the order to halt work now is unprecedented and in our view unlawful. This is a question of the rights and obligations granted under legally issued permits, and security of investments based on valid approvals. We seek to engage directly with the US Administration to clarify the matter and are considering our legal options,” stated Opedal.

After quarter close, Equinor received a halt work order from the US government on the offshore construction on the outer continental shelf for the 810 MW Empire Wind project.

The lease was obtained in 2017, and the project was fully permitted in 2024. Equinor reached financial close on Empire Wind 1 in January 2025.

Related Article

Located 25-48 kilometres (15-30 miles) southeast of Long Island, Empire Wind 1 is the first offshore wind farm to connect to New York City’s grid. The project will comprise 54 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines and is planned to produce first power in late 2026, with full commissioning in 2027.

The project has the potential for delivering power to half a million New York homes, and is approximately 30 per cent complete, according to the developer.

Equinor said it is complying with the order and is seeking dialogue with the proper authorities and assessing legal options. As of 31 March 2025, Empire Wind had a gross book value of around USD 2.5 billion, including South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT).

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles