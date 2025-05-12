Back to overview

Equinor May Ditch Empire Wind 1 ‘in Coming Days’ Unless Stop-Work Order Lifted – Reports

May 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Equinor could abandon the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project “in the coming days” if the stop-work order, issued by the US government soon after the project started offshore construction work, is not lifted, president of Equinor Renewables Americas, Molly Morris, recently shared in an interview.

Molly Morris, president of Equinor Renewables Americas; Photo: Equinor

Morris told Politico that the standstill was costing the company millions each day and USD 50 million (around EUR 45 million) per week but that a lawsuit would take too long as the work offshore needs to get off the ground again soon.

Last month, Anders Opedal, CEO and President of Equinor, called the US government’s order to stop construction activities on Empire Wind 1 “unlawful” and said the company was seeking to engage directly with the US administration to clarify the matter and was considering its legal options.

AP reports that Morris said the project was now at risk of missing the summer construction window as it began this month and would be set back a year if that happens. This is why the company is pushing for the order to be lifted by the government as that would allow for the work to be resumed while legal action could get the project tied up in courts, according to AP’s report.

“If no material progress is made toward a resolution within days, Equinor will be forced to terminate the project”, AP cites Molly Morris as saying.

The US Department of the Interior’s (DOI) order to halt construction activities on Empire Wind 1 in April sent a shockwave throughout the offshore wind industry, both in the US and globally, as the project started seabed preparation work in March, marking the offshore construction start as this prep work is carried out ahead of foundation installation.

The move sparked a backlash not only from the industry but also the New York state agencies and the Governor as the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 is the first offshore wind farm that will connect to New York City’s grid and is a catalyst for the investment and development of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT).

Read more about the Empire Wind 1 stop-work order and the response from the industry and the New York State in our precious coverage:

