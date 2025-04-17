Back to overview

Equinor Freezes Empire Wind 1 Construction, Considers Appealing US Gov’t Order

Wind Farm Update
April 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Following an order to halt construction activities issued by the US government, Equinor said it will suspend the offshore construction “in waters of the outer continental shelf for the Empire Wind project.”

Empire Wind 1 visualisation; Source: Equinor

Empire Offshore Wind LLC (Empire), the project company owned by Equinor, received a notice from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on 16 April, ordering the company to halt all activities on the outer continental shelf until BOEM has completed its review.

The developer said it was complying with the order affecting project activities and that immediate steps were taken by Empire and its contractors upon receiving the order to start suspending relevant marine activities.

However, the company is engaging with relevant authorities to clarify the matter and is considering its legal remedies, including appealing the order, Equinor said in a press release on 17 April.

Related Article

The company pointed out that the federal lease for Empire Wind was signed with the US federal government in 2017 and that Empire Wind 1, the first phase of the Empire Wind lease area development, has secured all necessary federal and state permits and is currently under construction.

“The project is being developed under contract with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide an important new source of electricity for the State of New York. The construction phase has put more than 1,500 people to work in the US. Empire Wind 1 has the potential to power 500,000 New York homes”, Equinor stated on 17 April.

Related Article

Equinor further noted that Empire Wind has, as of 31 March 2025, a gross book value of around USD 2.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.2 billion), including South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Sunset Park, which is being upgraded into an offshore wind hub. The new terminal is one of the key components of the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project as Equinor plans to build its operations and maintenance (O&M) facility there.

“Total amount drawn under the project finance term loan facility per 31 March 2025 was around USD 1.5 billion. Empire is in the process of ascertaining the impact on the project and project financing. Equinor US Holdings Inc has provided guarantees for the equity commitment in the project financing. In a full stop scenario, the USD 1.5 billion will be repaid from the equity commitment to the project finance lenders and Empire Offshore Wind LLC will be exposed to termination fees towards its suppliers”, Equinor said.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles