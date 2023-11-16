Semco Maritime Lands Offshore Wind Service Deal in Germany

November 16, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Semco Maritime has been awarded a 10-year service contract from Siemens Gamesa for the 288 MW Butendiek offshore wind farm in Germany.

The balance-of-plant contract covers operations and maintenance on the wind farm located 32 kilometres west of Sylt Island in the North Sea.

Semco Maritime has entered the 10-year agreement from 1 January 2024 with Siemens Gamesa holding the contract and full turbine maintenance and offshore logistics responsibility for OWP Butendiek.

The company is responsible for balance-of-plant service workstreams, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and inspections above water on the offshore substation, its foundation, and the 80 wind turbine foundations.

Project operations will mainly take place from Havneby on the Danish Island Rømø.

Operational since 2015, the Butendiek offshore wind farm has an installed capacity of 288 MW and produces about 1,200 GWh of electricity per year.

