Date Confirmed for Lithuania’s Second Offshore Wind Tender

November 8, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Lithuanian government has confirmed that the country’s second offshore wind tender will be opened on 15 January 2024.

The tender was pushed back to January instead of this autumn after Lithuania’s Ministry of Energy received feedback from investors on the global renewable energy sector being affected by the current economic conditions.

Last month, the Ministry of Energy revealed its plans to open the country’s second offshore wind tender on 15 January 2024.

The Ministry of Energy brought forward an amendment package to the Laws on Renewable Energy and Electricity which facilitates the country’s second 700 MW tender and accelerated tendering procedures in July 2022, with the second offshore wind farm expected to produce its first power as early as 2028.

The area of the territory planned for the second offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea is about 136.39 square kilometers.

Last week, Lithuania’s Environmental Protection Agency approved the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report on the 700 MW offshore wind farm.

The project, for which the European Commission has approved a EUR 193 million state aid scheme, will be developed within two kilometres of the boundary of the Natura 2000 protected area.

