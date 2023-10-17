Lithuania Proposes Exact Date for Second Offshore Wind Tender

October 17, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Lithuania’s Ministry of Energy has revealed that it plans to open the country’s second offshore wind tender on 15 January 2024, with the date still waiting to be approved by the Government.

The country is planning two 1.4 GW offshore wind farms in the Lithuanian Baltic Sea near Palanaga.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Energy brought forward an amendment package to the Laws on Renewable Energy and Electricity which facilitates the country’s second 700 MW tender and accelerated tendering procedures in July 2022, with the second offshore wind farm expected to produce its first power as early as 2028.

The area of the territory planned for the second offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea is about 136.39 square kilometers while the project is planned to be located about 30 kilometres away from the coast.

The tender was pushed back to January instead of this autumn after the Ministry of Energy received feedback from investors on the global renewable energy sector being affected by the current economic conditions.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Energy said the European Commission (EC) had approved a EUR 193 million support scheme under which the second offshore wind project, to be selected through a competitive bidding process, would be supported.

Last week, the Lithuanian National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) also confirmed the joint venture between Ocean Winds and Ignitis Renewables as the winner of the country’s first offshore wind tender.

The 700 MW offshore wind farm is estimated to be able to generate up to 3 TWh of electricity, which would meet up to 25 per cent of Lithuania’s current electricity demand.

