Hexicon and Mainstream Renewable Power File 2.5 GW Floating Wind Farm Application with Swedish Authorities

Freja Offshore, a joint venture between Mainstream Renewable Power and Hexicon, has submitted a planning application for the Dyning floating offshore wind project in Sweden. The floating wind farm, planned to have an installed capacity of up to 2.5 GW, is proposed to be built in the Baltic Sea, some 45 kilometres southeast of Oxelösund.

The Dyning project site is located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone. The northern tip of the wind farm is situated 45 kilometres southeast of Oxelösund and the southern tip is 40 kilometres east of the outermost islands in Gryts Archipelago. The park’s eastern boundary is approximately 50 kilometres from Gotland.

The joint venture says it filed the application with the Swedish Ministry of Climate and Economic Affairs in accordance with the law governing Sweden’s economic zone and the establishment of the internal cable network under the Swedish Continental Shelf Act. The government will now consider the application and run consultations with several agencies before making a decision.

Hexicon and Mainstream Renewable Power entered into an agreement to jointly explore floating wind opportunities in Sweden at the beginning of 2021 as Hexicon and Aker Offshore Wind, the company which was integrated into Mainstream Renewable Power the following year. In the summer of 2021, the partners opened public consultation for three floating wind projects in Sweden, including the Dyning wind farm.

Earlier this year, Freja Offshore submitted a planning application for another of the three projects, the Mareld floating offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea, approximately 40 kilometres west of Orust.

The joint venture has also filed an application for an up-to 2.5 GW offshore wind farm named Cirrus in the Baltic Sea which, according to the project’s consultation document, could feature wind turbines of up to 30 MW per unit.

For the 2.5 GW Dyning project off Oxelösund, Freja Offshore says the wind farm will have the potential to deliver up to 10 TWh of electricity, more than the total electricity consumption of the entire Sörmland and Östergötland regions.

The joint venture noted that Sörmland’s electricity consumption was projected to double in the next 20 years, with a significant portion of the increase attributed to electrification of the industrial sector, and that Östergötland was also facing an expected rise in electricity consumption.

“Sörmland and Östergötland are in great need of increased electricity production to reduce prices and meet the electricity demands of transitioning to a low-carbon industry. In addition, our intention is to develop our proposed offshore wind farm in coexistence with the beautiful and culturally significant archipelago environments in the area, choosing a site that has low to no visibility from land,” said Magnus Hallman, CEO of Freja Offshore.

