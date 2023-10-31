Friede & Goldman, OIM Wind Unveil New WTIV Design for 20 MW Wind Turbines

October 31, 2023, by Adnan Memija

US-based Friede & Goldman and Norway’s OIM Wind have unveiled a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), called FO-146.

The vessel is based on Friede & Goldman’s WindSetter Class WTIVs and is the result of a collaboration between the two firms.

The FO-146’s hull can accommodate up to five 18 MW or four 20 MW wind turbine sets, including their full-height towers, on its main deck.

The ship has a water depth capacity of 80 metres and features 6,200 square metres of deck space.

With a 3,200-tonne leg encircling crane, it is capable of installing XXL foundations.

According to Friede & Goldman, the vessel is a testament to their shared commitment with OIM Wind to meet the evolving needs of the global offshore wind market, delivering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and versatility.

The vessel’s design generated significant industry interest and plans are already underway for the construction of at least two units to meet the growing demand, said Friede & Goldman.

