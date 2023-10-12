French Floating Wind Pilot Project Stands Complete

October 12, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The third and final wind turbine of the Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind project was installed 17 kilometres off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, France.

Less than a month after the first departure from the Port of Marseille Fos, the other two wind turbines were in turn towed offshore and anchored at a depth of around 100 metres.

Currently, the installation of an electrical connection is underway to transport electricity to the coast and feed it into the French network.

The commissioning of the pilot project is planned for the beginning of 2024.

The Provence Grand Large project features three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed on tensioned line floats and designed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles.

The wind turbine components were manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Le Havre.

The floating foundations were assembled at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer by the French company and Smulders, its Belgian subsidiary.

Once fully commissioned, the 24 MW floating offshore wind farm will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 45,000 inhabitants.

The project is owned by Parc Eolien Offshore de Provence Grand Large, a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, and Enbridge Eolien France 2 S.à.r.l (EEF2), a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments.

