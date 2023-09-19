First Provence Grand Large Floating Wind Turbine Stands Offshore France

September 19, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The first Siemens Gamesa 8 MW floating wind turbine has been installed at the Provence Grand Large offshore wind farm site off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône in France.

After assembling the turbine and its float, the first Provence Grand Large wind turbine left Quai Graveleau in Fos-sur-Mer to be towed 17 km from the coast to its installation site.

The unit was then secured to its anchoring system which ensures the stability of the float.

The floating wind farm will comprise three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed on tensioned line floats and designed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles.

The turbine components were manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Le Havre. The wind turbine parts arrived in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône in April this year, while the first turbine was assembled in July.

The 24 MW floating offshore wind project is situated 40 kilometres west of Marseille and 17 kilometres off the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, in water depths of around 100 metres.

The project is scheduled to be completed this year when it will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 45,000 inhabitants.

Provence Grand Large is owned by Parc Eolien Offshore de Provence Grand Large – a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, and Enbridge Eolien France 2 S.à.r.l (EEF2), a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments.

