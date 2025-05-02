Moray West Ocean Winds Cadeler
Offshore Wind Grows by 11 GW in 2024 with 31 Projects Commissioned – WFO Report

May 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

According to a new report published by the World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO), 31 new offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 11 GW were put into operation in 2024, increasing the global offshore wind capacity to a total of 78.5 GW.

China continues to lead the sector, according to the report, with 38 GW of installed capacity, reaffirming its commitment to renewable energy.

Other countries are also ramping up their offshore wind capabilities, signaling a broader shift toward diversified and resilient energy portfolios, stated WFO.

Additionally, floating wind is gaining momentum; France commissioned the 25 MW Provence Grand Large, its first floating offshore wind farm, according to the report.

Source: Global Offshore Wind Report 2024

Another report, published by RenewableUK at the beginning of this year, also shows China is leading in total operational capacity, new capacity installed in 2024, as well as in the capacity of the project pipeline.

In addition, Rystad Energy in its research outlined that the global offshore wind industry is set for a rebound in 2025, with capacity additions expected to reach 19 GW.

