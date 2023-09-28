Second Floating Wind Turbine Heading to French Pilot Project Site
The second floating wind turbine for the Provence Grand Large pilot project has set sail from Marseille Fos Port and is en route to its site offshore France.
The Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind farm will feature three Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed on tensioned line floats and designed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles.
The turbine components were manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Le Havre.
The first floating wind turbine for the pilot project was installed this month at its site some 17 kilometres from the coast of Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône.
The three floating foundations are being assembled at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer by the French company and Smulders, its Belgian subsidiary.
Provence Grand Large is planned to be completed this year when it will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 45,000 inhabitants.
The 24 MW floating offshore wind project is situated 40 kilometres west of Marseille, in water depths of around 100 metres.
The project is owned by Parc Eolien Offshore de Provence Grand Large, a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, and Enbridge Eolien France 2 S.à.r.l (EEF2), a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments.
ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ
Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.
Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: