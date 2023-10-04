Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Project Receives Air Permit

October 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the final Clean Air Outer Continental Shelf air quality permit for the construction and operation of the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm in Rhode Island.

The permit regulates pollutants from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) sources such as jack-up barges and emissions associated with air-emitting devices used during the wind farm’s operation.

EPA’s approval is said to be in concert with other federal approvals for the Revolution Wind project, including the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) Record of Decision.

According to the EPA, the permit allows construction to begin within the designated wind development area, approximately 7.5 nautical miles south of Nomans Land Island, Massachusetts, and 15 nautical miles southeast of Point Judith, Rhode Island.

“The approval of this Clean Air Act permit means construction can begin and that we will ensure the best available technology is used to reduce air pollution associated with construction activity and ongoing operation of the wind farm,” said David W. Cash, EPA New England Regional Administrator.

Revolution Wind offshore wind farm, being developed by Ørsted and Eversource, will comprise 65 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines installed on monopile foundations.

Once operational in 2025, the project will deliver 400 MW of offshore wind power to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut, powering more than 350,000 homes across the two states.

