SeaRenergy to Secure OSS Permit for Ocean Winds’ Polish Offshore Wind Farm

October 2, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Ocean Winds and the Polish office of SeaRenergy have signed a contract under which SeaRenergy will prepare a conceptual design, construction permit design documentation and obtain a permit for the offshore substation (OSS) for Ocean Winds’ BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Photo source: SeaRenergy

SeaRenergy, which already started working on the project, will prepare the OSS topside concept design, including electrical design, which creates a basis for the construction permit. The integrated service contract also includes the preparation of the documentation necessary for applying for and obtaining the construction permit for the offshore substation.

The company will engage its in-house specialist companies Seartec and Elbe1, and also said it would execute the project by including experienced partners also involving as much local content as possible to contribute to the Polish offshore wind development.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ first project in Poland, is proposed to be built about 23 kilometres north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, across two sites.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago Surveys Start for OW Ocean Winds’ Polish Offshore Wind Project Posted: 5 months ago

The project has been in development since 2012, when the developer received a location decision (so-called permit to erect artificial islands) for project B. In 2013, part C received the location decision.

Ocean Winds signed a grid connection agreement in May 2021. In June last year, the project received the right to a Contract for Difference (CfD) from the Energy Regulatory Office, making it one of the first offshore investments to be completed in Poland.

In October 2022, OW Ocean Winds received a positive environmental decision for the BC-Wind offshore wind farm.

The 399 MW offshore wind project is planned to comprise up to 31 wind turbines and to start commercial operations in 2027.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: