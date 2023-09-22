Fincantieri Cuts First Steel for Jones Act SOV, Destined for 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Project

September 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has begun construction on a service operation vessel (SOV) for a Crowley-ESVAGT joint venture that will house and transport technicians to maintain US offshore wind farms.

Crowley

Yesterday marked the ceremonial start of construction for the vessel, and senior leaders from partner companies around the country came to Door County to witness the first pieces of steel being cut.

The vessel, being built for the joint venture CREST Wind, will operate under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

The newbuild hybrid vessel will be HAV 832 SOV design and will be constructed by the Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

The ABS-class vessel will be 88 metres long and 17.6 metres wide. The ship will be able to carry 20 crew and 60 special personnel and will sail under the US flag.

The Jones Act-compliant ship will go into service in 2026, providing services for Dominion Energy’s 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the US.

The motion-compensated gangway with tower and height adjustment will be provided by SMST.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago SMST to Provide W2W Equipment for US SOV Posted: about 1 month ago

The Jones Act-compliant ship will go into service in 2026 on a long-term charter deal with Siemens Gamesa, providing services for Dominion Energy’s 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the US.

Dominion Energy plans to construct 176 14.7 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and three offshore substations, generating enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: