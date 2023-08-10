SMST to Provide W2W Equipment for US SOV

August 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

SMST has been awarded a contract by Fincantieri Marine Group for the delivery of a motion-compensated gangway with tower and height adjustment on the newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) for CREST Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT.

The SMST gangway (Telescopic Access Bridge L-Series) with integrated crane function provides safe and smooth transfer of both people and cargo on board the SOV that will support the emerging US offshore wind industry, according to SMST.

“The ABS certified gangway we are supplying to Fincantieri will feature a 3D motion compensated hoist and travel system with increased lifting capacity. This allows the gangway to be used for 3D offshore lifting and container handling in port,” said Jan Eelke van der Meulen, Sales Manager at SMST.

The SOV will be built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

The ABS-class vessel will be 88 metres long and 17.6 metres wide. The SOV will be able to carry 20 crew and 60 special personnel and will sail under the US flag.

The Jones Act-compliant ship will go into service in 2026 on a long-term charter deal with Siemens Gamesa, providing services for Dominion Energy’s 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the US.

Dominion Energy plans to construct 176 14.7 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and three offshore substations, generating enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes. It would avoid five million tons per year of carbon emissions compared with fossil fuel usage for power.

“With the combined expertise of ESVAGT and Crowley, we can deliver the best of service to the evolving clean energy sector in the U.S.,” said Crowley’s Marcus von Spiegelfeld, Director of Vessel Operations for Offshore Wind.

“Working with Fincantieri, SMST will support this goal with their equipment to be installed, reliability and quality service, as the vessel helps advance the U.S. offshore wind development and performance.”

