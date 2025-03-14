CVOW DEME
DEME Installs First Coastal Virginia Offshore Substation in US

Project Updates
March 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first of three offshore substations has been installed at the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, located 43 kilometres off the coast of Virginia Beach, the US.

Source: Dominion Energy via LinkedIn
CVOW DEME
Source: Dominion Energy via LinkedIn

The 3,907-metric tonne lift marks the completion of the installation of the first topside onto the jacket, which was previously installed by DEME.

According to DEME, its DP3 installation vessel Orion will now resume installing the transition pieces (TPs) before moving forward with the second campaign of monopile installation.

In 2021, a consortium comprising Semco Maritime and CS Wind Offshore (previously Bladt Industries) was awarded a contract for the supply of three 880 MW substations for the offshore wind project developed by Dominion Energy.

The first substation arrived at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal in January 2025, while the four pin piles for one offshore substation jacket were installed at the site last year as part of the first installation campaign.

DEME Offshore is responsible for the installation of foundations and substations. The company’s Balance of Plant (BoP) contract includes the transport and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection, and the supply and installation of export and inter-array submarine cable systems. 

The company will also oversee the complete offshore installation works for the foundations, substations, and infield cables, as well as part of the export cables.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, the largest offshore wind project under construction in the US, will feature 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines that will generate enough renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes, according to the developer.

In February 2025, Dominion Energy revealed that the wind farm is approximately 50 per cent complete and remains on track for on-time completion at the end of 2026.

