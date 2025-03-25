Portsmouth Marine Terminal
Redevelopment of Portsmouth Marine Terminal Completed

Ports & Logistics
March 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Sweden-headquartered construction company Skanska has completed the redevelopment of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal in the US.

Source: Port of Virginia

According to the Port of Virginia, the USD 220 redevelopment project of Portsmouth Marine Terminal was completed earlier this month on time and on budget.

The project upgraded 72 acres and 1,500 feet of wharf, transforming the terminal into a modern logistics hub for the offshore wind industry, said the port.

In August 2021, the Port of Virginia reached an agreement to lease a portion of the terminal to Dominion Energy for the development of the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

At the beginning of this year, the first of three offshore substations for the offshore wind farm arrived at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

The 2.6 GW CVOW, the largest offshore wind project under construction in the US and one of the largest such projects in the world, will comprise 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines that will generate enough renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes, according to Dominion Energy.

