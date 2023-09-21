ESB Signs Floating Offshore Wind Agreement with Scottish Port Authority

September 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Scotland’s Lerwick Port Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ESB to provide support for the development and operation of a major floating offshore wind farm.

The agreement, the first of this kind for Lerwick Port Authority, commits both organisations to work together to develop port solutions for delivering the offshore development and ongoing operations and maintenance activities for the 500 MW floating offshore wind farm, east of Shetland.

“Our involvement will underpin our advancing plans for an Ultra-Deep-Water Quay and additional laydown at the deep-water Dales Voe Base which will service the energy sector,” said Calum Grains, Chief Executive of Lerwick Port Authority.

Seabed development rights were awarded to ESB in 2022 by Crown Estate Scotland through the ScotWind leasing process.

Currently, in the early-stage development, the project is in a 100 square kilometres area identified in the Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind.

The floating offshore wind farm is located approximately 40 kilometres off Shetland, in water depths between 100-130 metres.

It is estimated the proejct will produce up to 500 MW of clean electricity, enough energy to power 350,000 Scottish households.

“This MOU provides a unique opportunity for both ESB and the Authority to combine our expertise to help maximise the local social, economic and environmental benefits of this development,” said Cian Desmond, ESB’s Project Director.

A few months ago, the Irish energy company decided to invest in Dublin Offshore Technology (DOT), a firm specialising in floating offshore wind mooring technology.

