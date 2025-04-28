A photo of RWE's Kaskasi offshore wind farm
Back to overview

RWE Freezes US Offshore Wind Activities, Citing Political Uncertainty

Business & Finance
April 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

German renewable energy developer RWE has stopped all its offshore activities in the US for the time being, said Marcus Krebber, CEO of RWE, in a transcript of a speech planned to be delivered to shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting on 30 April.

Krebber added that the US stands out for its increasing electricity demand, creating a favourable market environment. He noted that renewables and battery storage, with their short development timelines, are well-positioned to help meet this surge in demand.

“Nevertheless, we remain cautious given the political developments. We have introduced higher requirements for future investments in the US,” said Krebber.

It was highlighted that the company will only invest if all necessary federal permits are in place, all tax credits are safe harboured, and all relevant tariff risks are mitigated.

RWE currently operates offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 3.3 GW. Four further projects with a capacity of 4.4 GW are under construction.

In the US, the company holds a 6 GW offshore wind seabed portfolio. It was developing the Community Offshore Wind project near New York and New Jersey, as well as the 1.6 GW Canopy floating wind project, located 45 kilometres (28 miles) off the coast of Humboldt County.

The 1,314 MW Community Offshore Wind project is planned to be developed as the first of multiple phases located within the lease area in the New York Bight that the joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid acquired in the federal auction in 2022.

The entire lease area can house 3.2 GW of installed offshore wind capacity.

Related Article

In January 2025, US President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order, pausing offshore wind leasing on the US Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) and mandating a review of the federal government’s leasing and permitting practices for wind projects.

The Order also stops all relevant agencies from issuing approvals, either new or renewed, for both onshore and offshore wind projects until the review is completed.

In April, Equinor received a notice from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), ordering the company to stop all activities until the agency completed its review.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles