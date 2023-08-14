New Floating Wind Project Proposal Springs in Italy

August 14, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

An Italian company has submitted an application requesting a 40-year concession for a site off Sicily where it plans to build a 660 MW floating wind farm, in what is one of the latest of numerous such applications the Italian authorities have received over the past couple of years.

Company 3 Green filed the application in June, requesting a maritime state concession to build a floating wind farm named Euribia in the Malta Channel and its associated export cable with a landing point located west of the Municipality of Pozzallo.

Image source: Euribia general technical report, 3 Green S.r.l. / Pozzallo Coast Guard consultation documents

The wind farm, which is proposed to be located off the southern coast of Sicily, approximately 40 kilometres off the coast of Pozzallo and in a water depth of between 131 and 140 metres, is planned to comprise 44 wind turbines with a nominal power of 15 MW each.

The Euribia project is among several that have been proposed for waters off Pozzallo and in the Malta Channel.

As reported in February, Milan-based developer Ninfea Rinnovabili has also requested a maritime concession off Pozzallo for a 750 MW floating wind project.

Last year, an Italian company specialising in producing green hydrogen using renewable energy sources applied for a concession to build a 675 MW floating offshore wind farm in the Malta Channel.

Prior to that, Milan-based company Np Pozzallo Wind also requested a maritime concession with the Italian authorities to build an 800 MW floating wind farm offshore Pozzallo.

Earlier in 2022, a company called Wind Energy Pozzallo, directly managed by the Italian renewable energy developer Blunova that is owned by the Carlo Maresca SpA Group, filed an application for a 975 MW floating wind project that could use part of the electricity produced by the wind turbines for green hydrogen production.

