New Floating Wind Project Proposal Springs in Italy
An Italian company has submitted an application requesting a 40-year concession for a site off Sicily where it plans to build a 660 MW floating wind farm, in what is one of the latest of numerous such applications the Italian authorities have received over the past couple of years.
Company 3 Green filed the application in June, requesting a maritime state concession to build a floating wind farm named Euribia in the Malta Channel and its associated export cable with a landing point located west of the Municipality of Pozzallo.
The wind farm, which is proposed to be located off the southern coast of Sicily, approximately 40 kilometres off the coast of Pozzallo and in a water depth of between 131 and 140 metres, is planned to comprise 44 wind turbines with a nominal power of 15 MW each.
The Euribia project is among several that have been proposed for waters off Pozzallo and in the Malta Channel.
As reported in February, Milan-based developer Ninfea Rinnovabili has also requested a maritime concession off Pozzallo for a 750 MW floating wind project.
Last year, an Italian company specialising in producing green hydrogen using renewable energy sources applied for a concession to build a 675 MW floating offshore wind farm in the Malta Channel.
Prior to that, Milan-based company Np Pozzallo Wind also requested a maritime concession with the Italian authorities to build an 800 MW floating wind farm offshore Pozzallo.
Earlier in 2022, a company called Wind Energy Pozzallo, directly managed by the Italian renewable energy developer Blunova that is owned by the Carlo Maresca SpA Group, filed an application for a 975 MW floating wind project that could use part of the electricity produced by the wind turbines for green hydrogen production.
