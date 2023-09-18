China’s First Service Operation Vessels Launched

September 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Shanghai Electric’s two Ulstein-designed service operation vessels (SOVs), the first SOVs for wind farms in China, were launched at the ZMPC yard on 16 September.

Ulstein

The launch ceremony was attended by China offshore wind farm developers like the State Power Investment Corporation, Three Gorges Corporation, and China Nuclear Power.

The two vessels are of the ULSTEIN SX195 and SX197 design, carrying 100 POB and 60 POB, respectively.

The SOVs are scheduled to enter into service in 2024.

The vessels for Shanghai Electric contain two different designs with Ulstein’s X-BOW® and X-STERN® features.

With a battery installed, the vessels will provide a greener footprint when servicing the renewable energy segment, according to Ulstein.

The two SOVs had their steel cutting on 15 September last year.

