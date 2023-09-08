Taiwan’s First Round 2 Offshore Wind Project Enters Commercial Operation

September 8, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

The Formosa 2 offshore wind farm has officially entered commercial operation, becoming the first Round 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan to achieve commercial operation date (COD).

Photo courtesy of the Formosa 2 consortium

This project, owned by JERA, Green Investment Group (supported by its portfolio company Corio Generation) and Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), has entered the operations & maintenance (O&M) phase after overcoming numerous challenges, according to the project consortium.

The installation of the project’s 47 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines was completed in January. The 376 MW wind farm was fully grid-connected in March and inaugurated two months later.

Located 4-10 kilometres off the coast of Zhunan Township, Miaoli County, Formosa 2 will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 380,000 households.

The wind farm has O&M facilities in both Taichung City and Taichung Port, which include a state-of-the-art control centre, 24/7 monitoring, and specialised maintenance teams.

As the project achieved its COD, Tiemen Maebe, Project Director of Formosa 2, said: “Formosa 2 is proud to be the first Round 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan to achieve COD, propelling Taiwan’s offshore wind development forward. Our gratitude extends to shareholders, local and government partners, contractors, our financial partners, and the entire project team. Formosa 2 is ready to generate clean energy and support Taiwan’s energy transition”.

Lucas Lin, chairperson of Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), said: “Formosa 2 is the second offshore wind project SRE participated in and delivered. We’re proud to see it entering commercial operation and unfolding a new chapter of offshore wind development for Taiwan”.

“Looking forward, we will dedicate ourselves to delivering Formosa 4 on schedule and to specification and joining the next auction with a new project combination – Formosa 6 and Formosa 7. We aspire to turn us over a decade of experience and expertise to good account in neighboring markets and drive the net-zero transition for the Asia-Pacific”, Lucas Lin added.

