Deutsche Bahn Buys Electricity from TWB

August 8, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum GmbH & Co. KG (TWB) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Deutsche Bahn for electricity generated at the Trianel Windpark Borkum I offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the agreement, TWB will supply Deutsche Bahn with wind power from the North Sea in the coming year.

As part of the first two trenches, the PPA contract includes the delivery of around 175 million kWh from an installed capacity of 50 MW to Deutsche Bahn.

“Interest in PPA contracts is currently very high, and with DB Energie we have taken the first step towards optimal marketing outside of the EEG.” generated electricity. TWB I thus supplies subsidy-free electricity to the mobility and transport group,” said Bernd Deharde, Managing Director of TWB.

Deutsche Bahn is planning to become climate-neutral in 2040 and says will only use electricity from renewable energies in its traction current mix from 2038.

The 200 MW Trianel Windpark Borkum comprises 40 Adwen 5 MW turbines which have been operational since 2015.

