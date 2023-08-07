Invenergy, energyRe Propose 2.4 GW Wind Project Offshore New Jersey

August 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

US-based Invenergy and its compatriot energyRe have submitted their bid to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to develop the 2,400 MW Leading Light Wind offshore wind project in the US.

CRMC/Illustration

The Leading Light Wind offshore wind project is planned to be located more than 40 miles (about 64 kilometres) off Long Beach Island and is expected to power up to one million New Jersey homes.

According to its developers, the project is designed to eliminate over four million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually during its operation.

It will also support thousands of family-sustaining jobs over its operation lifetime.

Leading Light Wind is said to represent more than USD 3 billion in economic development benefits for New Jersey, including transformational offshore wind infrastructure and supply chain investments.

“Leading Light Wind exemplifies Invenergy’s dedication to American-led energy innovation and our unmatched ability to increase U.S. competitiveness in the offshore wind market”, said Bryan Schueler, Senior Executive Vice President, and Construction Business Leader for Invenergy.

“With strong partners in New Jersey, we are committed to delivering the benefits of the clean energy economy to Garden State residents for generations to come.”

Lead developer Invenergy and co-developer energyRe plan to invest in the localization of a wind turbine tower manufacturing facility, expansion of the EEW American Offshore Structures monopile manufacturing facility, and development of an in-state operations and maintenance port.

The proposal also includes a battery storage option that would provide 253 MW of energy storage to facilitate grid and ratepayer benefits, advancing New Jersey’s 2 GW energy storage target.

“Leading Light Wind is ready to build out a world-leading domestic offshore wind industry with American-led ingenuity and expertise. Our proposal for New Jersey represents critical investments in energy infrastructure, local resiliency, and a just transition to a green economy”, said Ryan Brown, Chief Operating Officer for energyRe.

In February 2022, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) named Invenergy the provisional winner for the 83,976-acre area of seabed, which the company secured with a winning bid of USD 645 million.

The OCS-A 0542 lease site, located in the Hudson South area, is adjacent to the site secured by Shell and EDF Renewables-owned Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Bight.

New Jersey opened the solicitation in March and is looking to award between 1.2 GW and 4 GW of offshore wind capacity, building on the previously awarded 3.75 GW.

The NJBPU is expected to announce the results in January/February 2024.

