Taiwan’s First Offshore Power Cable Factory Inaugurated (Gallery)

Grid Connection
December 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A joint venture (JV) between Danish power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT and Taiwanese cable company Walsin Lihwa has inaugurated Taiwan’s first offshore power cable factory.

Source: NKT

Operated by the JV Walsin Energy Cable System (WECS), the factory was inaugurated on Saturday, 6 December, in Kaohsiung, spanning 231,000 square metres.

The factory has a 50-metre extrusion tower and will produce high- and medium-voltage AC offshore power cables primarily for Taiwan’s offshore wind market.

“The inauguration of the WECS offshore cable factory is a moment of pride and an important milestone. Since the formation of the partnership in 2023, Walsin Lihwa and NKT have combined expertise, culture, and vision to jointly build this state-of-the-art offshore cable factory,” said Claes Westerlind, CEO of NKT.

“This achievement embodies our shared vision of accelerating the global clean energy transition and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure. With its expertise and commitment, NKT is honoured to contribute to Taiwan’s path towards energy autonomy and net-zero emissions.”

According to NKT, the facility is Taiwan’s first localized submarine cable production site, marking the nation’s entry into offshore cable manufacturing.

Commercial production is scheduled to begin in 2027 following type tests and prequalification.

“We are delighted to collaborate with NKT, whose leading technology and expertise – combined with our shared commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance principles – have enabled us to successfully complete the construction of our submarine cable factory in record time. This partnership represents a major milestone in Taiwan’s green energy transition and opens new opportunities for both parties across the Asia-Pacific market,” said Yu-Lon Chiao, Chairman of WECS.

The partners in February 2023 announced that they were forming a joint venture that would facilitate the construction of the factory. The following month, NKT and Walsin Lihwa signed the necessary agreements for the establishment of the joint venture and associated service and technology licensing agreements.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in September of the same year.

