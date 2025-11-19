Back to overview

The Final Countdown: Preparing for OEEC 2025

November 19, 2025, posted by supportnav

The energy is rising as we enter the final countdown to the 18th edition of the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC), taking place on 25–26 November at RAI Amsterdam. In less than one week, thousands of professionals from across the offshore energy sector will gather for two days dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and shaping the future of a rapidly evolving sector.

This year’s edition promises a dynamic mix of insights, technology, and meaningful connections. With the global push toward cleaner, smarter and more efficient offshore solutions, OEEC 2025 arrives at a crucial moment. Attendees can expect a rich program featuring industry leaders, technical experts, and innovators who will address emerging opportunities and pressing challenges—from offshore wind, oil & gas and marine energy to hydrogen, CCS, and digitalisation.

The exhibition floor is set to buzz with activity, showcasing cutting-edge solutions from companies leading the transition. Whether you’re exploring the latest advancements in offshore technologies, reconnecting with partners, seeking new collaborations, or looking to gain fresh perspectives, OEEC 2025 offers the ideal environment to accelerate ideas and spark progress.

Beyond the program and exhibition, OEEC continues to serve as a meeting place for global professionals. It’s where conversations turn into partnerships, where concepts evolve into projects, and where the future of offshore energy is actively shaped.

If you haven’t secured your ticket yet, now is the perfect time. Prepare your agenda, explore the floorplan, and get ready to be inspired.

Make sure to also check out our features:

•             Vaya App – Your personal event companion with easy access to your event ticket, social media updates, program details, exhibitor list, meetings and more.

•             Matchmaking – Connect with industry peers, set up 1:1 meetings, and grow your network with targeted recommendations

•             Business Lounge – A dedicated space to meet, work, and recharge in a relaxed yet professional environment.

•             Meeting Rooms – Private, fully equipped spaces available for focused discussions and business opportunities.

The countdown is on.
We look forward to welcoming you to RAI Amsterdam next week!

