First US WTIV Arrives in Virginia Ahead of CVOW Turbine Installation

September 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), has arrived at Portsmouth Port ahead of its work at the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the US.

The vessel, built in the US, sailed into Portsmouth Port on 17 September, according to the ship’s AIS data available online.

With a length of 472 feet (approx. 144 metres), a width of 184 feet (about 56 metres), and a depth of 38 feet (approx. 12 metres), it is equipped with a 426-foot (about 130 metres) crane capable of lifting up to 2,200 tonnes, and an accommodation capacity of up to 119 people.

The WTIV, which underwent sea trials earlier this year, is designed to handle current and next-generation wind turbines of 12 MW or larger.

Commissioned by Dominion Energy, the vessel will start work at the CVOW project site this month, with the installation of turbines in the western third of the lease area.

Located 43 kilometres off the coast of Virginia Beach, CVOW, the largest offshore wind project under construction in the US, will feature 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines that will generate enough renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes, according to the developer.

