Back to overview

UK Port Unveils GBP 150 Million Offshore Wind Expansion Plan

Ports & Logistics
September 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Port of Tyne, located in the northeast of England, has unveiled its plans to add 400 metres of deep-water quayside to support offshore renewables, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The Port of Tyne is investing GBP 150 million (approximately EUR 173 million) to transform 230 acres into the Tyne Clean Energy Park, a move that could create up to 12,000 jobs, deliver GBP 5.6 billion (about EUR 6.5 billion) to the economy, and establish the North East as a hub for the UK’s green energy revolution, according to an independent study by WSP.

The plan for Tyne Clean Energy Park includes a kilometre of both new and redeveloped deep-water, heavy-lift quay to facilitate the use of a 230-acre footprint located within an Industrial Strategy Zone.

“Accelerating offshore wind, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing is a national priority and requires decisive action.  Boosted by Industrial Strategy Zone status that provides similar benefits to a modern freeport, our expanded Tyne Clean Energy Park is uniquely positioned to support this UK-wide initiative,” said Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Tyne.

“Located close to emerging North Sea wind arrays, this nationally strategic site offers deep-water access and a major development footprint to enable the creation of world-class infrastructure to support a growing supply chain offering. Phase one, Howdon Quay, with a 23,024 square foot warehouse and a dedicated berth is already complete and ready for business following a £6 million redevelopment.”

In 2023, Van Oord selected Tyne Clean Energy Park as the storage and marshalling base for the foundations of the Sofia offshore wind farm.

The offshore construction of the 1.4 GW project is well underway, with Van Oord recently completing the installation of inter-array cables at the site located approximately 195 kilometres off the northeast coast of England.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles