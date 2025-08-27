Orsted Hornsea 3 vessels
Ørsted Assembles Air & Sea Fleet for Hornsea 3 Offshore Construction

August 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ørsted has finalised contracts for vessels and helicopters that will support the construction of the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

A newbuild service operation vessel (SOV), Esvagt James Blythe, currently under construction, is one of ten transportation vehicles that will work on the construction phase of Hornsea 3. Other vehicles include guard vessels, crew transfer vessels (CTVs), jack-up vessels, an uncrewed service vessel (USV), and two helicopters operated by CHC Helicopter.

The H175 helicopter will have a seat capacity of up to 16 passengers, and the AW139 up to twelve, to enable smooth shift changes.

“From Hornsea 1, to 2, and now 3, CHC has been right there with Ørsted – flying crews safely to and from the world’s most ambitious offshore wind projects. Hornsea 3 is a landmark for UK energy, and we’re proud to play our part in delivering offshore wind at this scale,” said Dave Grant, Commercial Director – Europe, CHC Helicopter.

Orsted Hornsea 3 vessels
Credit: CHC Helicopter

Scarborough-based Mainprize Offshore will provide two vessels for the operation, which will act as guard vessels during the construction phase, helping to keep the 2.9 GW wind farm and its workers safe by supporting safe navigation for marine traffic.

“Mainprize Offshore working with Van Laar Maritime are proud to support Ørsted in delivering Hornsea 3, the world’s largest single offshore wind farm,” said Justin Coates, Commercial Manager at Mainprize Offshore.

The USV will be used for surveys and will include radio communications equipment to extend the network of radio communications.

Provided by Gulf Marine Services (GMS), the Enterprise jack-up barge will support and accommodate 120+ workers on the offshore converter stations. The vessel can work in sea depths of 80 metres.

Brian Schlosser, head of commercials at MHO, said that the company will provide diesel-electric hybrid CTVs, while Northern Offshore Services’ E-class CTVs will also be deployed at the offshore construction site.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind project will comprise around 200 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines and is expected to be operational in 2027.

Ørsted says that with the installed capacity of 2.9 GW, Hornsea 3 is the largest single offshore wind farm in the world, as it was developed and will be built as a single project rather than a phased development.

